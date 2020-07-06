11826 Montmarte

Amenities

Magnificent golf home in the beautiful, 24/7 guard-gated community of Royal Oaks Country Club! Situated on an enormous lot that sides to community greenbelt and offers captivating views of the lake & golf course. This brilliant design offers the highest standards of luxury and comfort throughout. You will be captivated by gorgeous marble/wood flooring, impressive two-story study, sweeping staircase with elegant wrought iron railing, gourmet kitchen, custom window treatments and wonderful downstairs Master Suite. Epic gameroom/media combo. Four-car garage paired with an incredible driveway/motor-court that is sure to impress. Serene & calming views, and all from the comforts of this sensational backyard. You will appreciate resort-style living within the guard-gates and close proximity to all of Houston's happenings!