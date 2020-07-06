All apartments in Houston
11826 Montmarte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11826 Montmarte

11826 Montmarte Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Montmarte Blvd, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Magnificent golf home in the beautiful, 24/7 guard-gated community of Royal Oaks Country Club! Situated on an enormous lot that sides to community greenbelt and offers captivating views of the lake & golf course. This brilliant design offers the highest standards of luxury and comfort throughout. You will be captivated by gorgeous marble/wood flooring, impressive two-story study, sweeping staircase with elegant wrought iron railing, gourmet kitchen, custom window treatments and wonderful downstairs Master Suite. Epic gameroom/media combo. Four-car garage paired with an incredible driveway/motor-court that is sure to impress. Serene & calming views, and all from the comforts of this sensational backyard. You will appreciate resort-style living within the guard-gates and close proximity to all of Houston's happenings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11826 Montmarte have any available units?
11826 Montmarte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11826 Montmarte have?
Some of 11826 Montmarte's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11826 Montmarte currently offering any rent specials?
11826 Montmarte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11826 Montmarte pet-friendly?
No, 11826 Montmarte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11826 Montmarte offer parking?
Yes, 11826 Montmarte offers parking.
Does 11826 Montmarte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11826 Montmarte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11826 Montmarte have a pool?
No, 11826 Montmarte does not have a pool.
Does 11826 Montmarte have accessible units?
Yes, 11826 Montmarte has accessible units.
Does 11826 Montmarte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11826 Montmarte has units with dishwashers.

