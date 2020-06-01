11823 Gatlinburg Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Newly renovated patio home boasts new cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet!), fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom and full bath downstairs with two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large Living Room with fireplace, tile floors, vaulted ceiling. Dining Room also has high vaulted ceiling. Breakfast bar with granite countertop. Two car attached garage. Area pool nearby. Great location with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 90. Landscaping taken care of by landlord and grass (outside of fenced area) maintained by HOA.