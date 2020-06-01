All apartments in Houston
11823 Gatlinburg Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11823 Gatlinburg Drive

11823 Gatlinburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11823 Gatlinburg Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Newly renovated patio home boasts new cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet!), fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom and full bath downstairs with two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large Living Room with fireplace, tile floors, vaulted ceiling. Dining Room also has high vaulted ceiling. Breakfast bar with granite countertop. Two car attached garage. Area pool nearby. Great location with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 90. Landscaping taken care of by landlord and grass (outside of fenced area) maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have any available units?
11823 Gatlinburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have?
Some of 11823 Gatlinburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Gatlinburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Gatlinburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Gatlinburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive offers parking.
Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive has a pool.
Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive has accessible units.
Does 11823 Gatlinburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Gatlinburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

