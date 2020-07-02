117 Asbury Street

Amenities

Beautifully maintained Mediterranean style home conveniently located between downtown and the Galleria area. Home was custom built for owner - crown molding; custom Portuguese tile; Palladian windows; hardwoods throughout the ground floor plus new stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop. The bedrooms have all new carpet and each bedroom has an ensuite bath. Washer and Dryer included.



To view the home, please go to www.rently.com to register to see the property. Home available to see between 8 am and 8 pm.



Pets OK with additional deposit and nominal pet rent per month per pet depending on size/breed - some breed and pet restrictions apply



Please text or call 567-443-0066



Application required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.