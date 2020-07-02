All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 117 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
117 Asbury Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 Asbury Street

117 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

117 Asbury Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained Mediterranean style home conveniently located between downtown and the Galleria area. Home was custom built for owner - crown molding; custom Portuguese tile; Palladian windows; hardwoods throughout the ground floor plus new stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop. The bedrooms have all new carpet and each bedroom has an ensuite bath. Washer and Dryer included.

To view the home, please go to www.rently.com to register to see the property. Home available to see between 8 am and 8 pm.

Pets OK with additional deposit and nominal pet rent per month per pet depending on size/breed - some breed and pet restrictions apply

Please text or call 567-443-0066

Application required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Asbury Street have any available units?
117 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Asbury Street have?
Some of 117 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 117 Asbury Street offer parking?
No, 117 Asbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 117 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston