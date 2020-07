Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage

Outstanding modern living at its' finest! The highest standards of luxury, efficiency & comfort can be found in this breathtaking Villa. Incomparable features such as nana doors, Miele appliances, Euro cabinetry, divine marble/granite selections, Custom lighting, & two Master Suites(up & down). You will be captivated by the courtyard design,3 car garage & sleek interiors. Inviting pool & outdoor living.The most desirable location within this gated community.