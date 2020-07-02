All apartments in Houston
1135 Louise Street

1135 Louise Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Louise Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Clever floorplan for this two-story home in fantastic Heights location: master bedroom and large game-room/media room/etc. on the first floor, and large, open living area on the second floor. There is also a small alcove that can serve as a computer station. Free standing townhome with small paved yard and individual driveway: premium features in townhome world! Well maintained property, ready for move in. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all included. Pets considered on case-by-case basis with pet deposit.Property is also offered for sale - think lease now, buy later!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Louise Street have any available units?
1135 Louise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Louise Street have?
Some of 1135 Louise Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Louise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Louise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Louise Street is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Louise Street offers parking.
Does 1135 Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Louise Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Louise Street have a pool?
No, 1135 Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Louise Street has units with dishwashers.

