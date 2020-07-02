1135 Louise Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Clever floorplan for this two-story home in fantastic Heights location: master bedroom and large game-room/media room/etc. on the first floor, and large, open living area on the second floor. There is also a small alcove that can serve as a computer station. Free standing townhome with small paved yard and individual driveway: premium features in townhome world! Well maintained property, ready for move in. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all included. Pets considered on case-by-case basis with pet deposit.Property is also offered for sale - think lease now, buy later!