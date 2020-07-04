All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11319 Fawngrove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11319 Fawngrove Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:44 AM

11319 Fawngrove Dr

11319 Fawngrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11319 Fawngrove Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
11319 Fawngrove Dr - This house is a perfect for a small family, 11319 Fawngrove Dr, Houston, TX is a single family home that contains 1,231 sq ft and was built in 1971. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

This house is ready for you to move in, the flooring has recently been updated, nice open floor plan in dining and living area, spacious bedrooms with closet space. This house has beautiful natural lighting!

We can discuss accepting pets on an individual basis. Look at the pictures and fall in love with this little home, feel free to contact us to answer any of your questions.

Hurry, this wont last long!

(RLNE5285425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have any available units?
11319 Fawngrove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11319 Fawngrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Fawngrove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Fawngrove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr offer parking?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have a pool?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 Fawngrove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 Fawngrove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston