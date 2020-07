Amenities

Come and see this charming 1 story patio home that is ready for immediate move-in. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with concrete floors throughout. 2 car garage and security system. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer stay. Cozy patio with patio table and chairs. Located in a quiet subdivision, minutes away from all that the city has to offer. HOA maintains the front yard. Home has never flooded.