1126 Bonner Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:48 PM

1126 Bonner Street

1126 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Bonner Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FOR SALE OR LEASE! Hard to imagine a more complete make-ready: the owners have repainted the inside and outside of this energy efficient townhome, installed new carpeting downstairs, replaced the entire HVAC system, put in a new front door... this fine looking property is ready to go, completely turn-key, and located in the hot Washington Corridor. Within just a couple of blocks you have at least half a dozen dining options.. Memorial Park an Bayou Park are very close, and so are most major highways -- ALSO: well maintained complex with water/trash pick up included in the rent! THE WORKS!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Bonner Street have any available units?
1126 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1126 Bonner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Bonner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1126 Bonner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Bonner Street offers parking.
Does 1126 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Bonner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Bonner Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1126 Bonner Street has accessible units.
Does 1126 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Bonner Street has units with dishwashers.

