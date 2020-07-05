All apartments in Houston
11222 Hendon Ln

11222 Hendon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11222 Hendon Lane, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 story home located in the Bellaire West area, separate floor plan, formal living and dining, with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, and dishwasher, huge family room, washer and dryer, breakfast nook, and eat-at-bar area. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to all major freeways, shopping, and entertainment. 2 detached garage and huge backyard.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5811169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Hendon Ln have any available units?
11222 Hendon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 Hendon Ln have?
Some of 11222 Hendon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 Hendon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Hendon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Hendon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 Hendon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11222 Hendon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11222 Hendon Ln offers parking.
Does 11222 Hendon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 Hendon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Hendon Ln have a pool?
No, 11222 Hendon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Hendon Ln have accessible units?
No, 11222 Hendon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Hendon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11222 Hendon Ln has units with dishwashers.

