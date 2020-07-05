11222 Hendon Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 story home located in the Bellaire West area, separate floor plan, formal living and dining, with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, and dishwasher, huge family room, washer and dryer, breakfast nook, and eat-at-bar area. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to all major freeways, shopping, and entertainment. 2 detached garage and huge backyard.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



