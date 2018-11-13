Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11211 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1640

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Cute townhouse! Located in the nice Leawood community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a spacious living area. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Roomy bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with more than enough space. Ready to lease today! Don't wait apply today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4828637)