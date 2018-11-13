All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11211 Shannon Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11211 Shannon Hills Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:01 AM

11211 Shannon Hills Dr

11211 Shannon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11211 Shannon Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11211 Shannon Hills Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Cute townhouse! Located in the nice Leawood community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a spacious living area. Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Roomy bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms with more than enough space. Ready to lease today! Don't wait apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4828637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have any available units?
11211 Shannon Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have?
Some of 11211 Shannon Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11211 Shannon Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11211 Shannon Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11211 Shannon Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11211 Shannon Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11211 Shannon Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston