1119 Usener St

Check out this stunning recently constructed garage apartment! Located near the prime area of the Heights. Close to shopping, restaurants, Stude Park and White Oak Hike and Bike trails. The property is gated and is upstairs. Home features beautiful open floor plans, lots of natural light. Gorgeous pine floors throughout, new stainless appliances, the fridge does stay. Kitchen features beautiful subway tile backsplash, stainless hardware and fixtures, pendant lighting and beautiful quartz countertops. Spacious one bedroom, with a walk-in closet, marble tile in the bathroom and stackable washer and dryer in the bedroom closet. Furniture can stay if needed. No pets over 20lbs. Street parking.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



