All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1119 Usener St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1119 Usener St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Usener St

1119 Usener Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1119 Usener Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afa60c800a ----
Check out this stunning recently constructed garage apartment! Located near the prime area of the Heights. Close to shopping, restaurants, Stude Park and White Oak Hike and Bike trails. The property is gated and is upstairs. Home features beautiful open floor plans, lots of natural light. Gorgeous pine floors throughout, new stainless appliances, the fridge does stay. Kitchen features beautiful subway tile backsplash, stainless hardware and fixtures, pendant lighting and beautiful quartz countertops. Spacious one bedroom, with a walk-in closet, marble tile in the bathroom and stackable washer and dryer in the bedroom closet. Furniture can stay if needed. No pets over 20lbs. Street parking.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Fridge Included
Garage Apartment
Marble Floors
Pine Floors
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Subway Tile Backsplash
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Usener St have any available units?
1119 Usener St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Usener St have?
Some of 1119 Usener St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Usener St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Usener St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Usener St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Usener St is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Usener St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Usener St offers parking.
Does 1119 Usener St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Usener St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Usener St have a pool?
No, 1119 Usener St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Usener St have accessible units?
No, 1119 Usener St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Usener St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Usener St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston