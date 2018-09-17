All apartments in Houston
1119 Reseda Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:36 PM

1119 Reseda Drive

1119 Reseda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Reseda Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming ranch style home, featuring a large fenced back yard with covered porch, 3 generous sized bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Living room accented with fireplace and providing natural light with bay windows. Upgraded with granite counter-tops in kitchen and bath. Master bath offers large, tiled walk in shower with built in corner shower seat. This home is ideally located across from Clearlake sports and recreational complex with community pool. Ready to move in and enjoy!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Reseda Drive have any available units?
1119 Reseda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Reseda Drive have?
Some of 1119 Reseda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Reseda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Reseda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Reseda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Reseda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Reseda Drive offer parking?
No, 1119 Reseda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Reseda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Reseda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Reseda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Reseda Drive has a pool.
Does 1119 Reseda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Reseda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Reseda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Reseda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

