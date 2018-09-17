1119 Reseda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming ranch style home, featuring a large fenced back yard with covered porch, 3 generous sized bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Living room accented with fireplace and providing natural light with bay windows. Upgraded with granite counter-tops in kitchen and bath. Master bath offers large, tiled walk in shower with built in corner shower seat. This home is ideally located across from Clearlake sports and recreational complex with community pool. Ready to move in and enjoy!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com



MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.