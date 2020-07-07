11131 Sageview Drive

Amenities

Here is your chance to create beautiful memories in Sagemont. Easy travel distance to the beltway 8, I45, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, and Baybrook mall for all dining and entertainment is less than 15 min away! Schools in the district will be less than a 10 min drive for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! Offering generous sized bedrooms, granite countertops, lots of natural lighting, attached garage and a nice sized fenced backyard with a covered patio for you and your guest! You do not want to miss out. Give us a call to schedule an appointment today!