Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11131 Sageview Drive

11131 Sageview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11131 Sageview Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Here is your chance to create beautiful memories in Sagemont. Easy travel distance to the beltway 8, I45, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, and Baybrook mall for all dining and entertainment is less than 15 min away! Schools in the district will be less than a 10 min drive for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! Offering generous sized bedrooms, granite countertops, lots of natural lighting, attached garage and a nice sized fenced backyard with a covered patio for you and your guest! You do not want to miss out. Give us a call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Sageview Drive have any available units?
11131 Sageview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11131 Sageview Drive have?
Some of 11131 Sageview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 Sageview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Sageview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Sageview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11131 Sageview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11131 Sageview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11131 Sageview Drive offers parking.
Does 11131 Sageview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 Sageview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Sageview Drive have a pool?
No, 11131 Sageview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11131 Sageview Drive have accessible units?
No, 11131 Sageview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Sageview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11131 Sageview Drive has units with dishwashers.

