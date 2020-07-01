All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:23 PM

1112 Andrews Street

1112 Andrews Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Andrews Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Amazing location in the heart of Midtown! Great open concept living space with high ceilings & tons of natural light - great for entertaining. Rooftop terrace with views of the downtown skyline. Luxurious Master Retreat. Some furniture included - ask agent for details. This unit is the 2nd & 3rd floor of the property with a quiet tenant with their own entrance on the 1st floor. In addition to rent, there is a $300 monthly fee for ALL utilities (Gas, Water, Electric, Trash, Cable, Internet & Alarm) they range $400-$600 monthly normally) making rent $3050 total.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Andrews Street have any available units?
1112 Andrews Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1112 Andrews Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Andrews Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Andrews Street pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Andrews Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1112 Andrews Street offer parking?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Andrews Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Andrews Street have a pool?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Andrews Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Andrews Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Andrews Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Andrews Street does not have units with air conditioning.

