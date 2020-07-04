111 E 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

The best location, the best view, and the best amenities are yours in this stunning 4 story home. Perfect for entertaining! Large fenced in front yard and expansive rooftop deck with views of Downtown. Gourmet kitchen features marble island with a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, farmers sink, soft close drawers, and Bosch appliances. Every floor features access to an outside space and there are balconies on the main living and master bedroom. Crown molding, gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, many windows that provide tons of natural light. Master bedroom features soundproof windows, huge master bath with double sinks, garden tub, a glass shower, and a massive master closet. Close to restaurants, shops, hike and bike trails, and easy access to Downtown. The 4th of July fireworks are going to look great from your rooftop terrace! Zoned to desirable Crockett Elem!