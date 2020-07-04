All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 111 E 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
111 E 2nd Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

111 E 2nd Street

111 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 East 2nd Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
The best location, the best view, and the best amenities are yours in this stunning 4 story home. Perfect for entertaining! Large fenced in front yard and expansive rooftop deck with views of Downtown. Gourmet kitchen features marble island with a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, farmers sink, soft close drawers, and Bosch appliances. Every floor features access to an outside space and there are balconies on the main living and master bedroom. Crown molding, gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, many windows that provide tons of natural light. Master bedroom features soundproof windows, huge master bath with double sinks, garden tub, a glass shower, and a massive master closet. Close to restaurants, shops, hike and bike trails, and easy access to Downtown. The 4th of July fireworks are going to look great from your rooftop terrace! Zoned to desirable Crockett Elem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E 2nd Street have any available units?
111 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 111 E 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 E 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 111 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 E 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 111 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 111 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 111 E 2nd Street has accessible units.
Does 111 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston