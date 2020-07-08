All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:41 PM

11002 Cranbrook Road

11002 Cranbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

11002 Cranbrook Road, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Located in the prestigious Lakeside Forest subdivision, here you will find a home that exemplifies all the amenity and luxury you should expect from Briar Forest packaged into a unique design. This home provides a spacious three car garage, a central built atrium with a 360 degree view, and an expansive master suite complete with its own fireplace, two storage closets, an optional sitting area, and en-suite bathroom with a massive walk-in shower, an elegant free standing soaking tub, a makeup vanity and double sinks done in quartz, and a walk-in closet large enough to call extravagant. This home was fully renovated with all quartz countertops, brand new ceramic flooring, a new roof, top of the line appliances, brand new HVAC and water heater, and only custom cabinetry throughout the home. The large backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for adding a pool. Whether its relaxing with your family or entertaining your guests, this home leaves nothing to desire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 Cranbrook Road have any available units?
11002 Cranbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 Cranbrook Road have?
Some of 11002 Cranbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 Cranbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
11002 Cranbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 Cranbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 11002 Cranbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11002 Cranbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 11002 Cranbrook Road offers parking.
Does 11002 Cranbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 Cranbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 Cranbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 11002 Cranbrook Road has a pool.
Does 11002 Cranbrook Road have accessible units?
Yes, 11002 Cranbrook Road has accessible units.
Does 11002 Cranbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 Cranbrook Road has units with dishwashers.

