11002 Cranbrook Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Located in the prestigious Lakeside Forest subdivision, here you will find a home that exemplifies all the amenity and luxury you should expect from Briar Forest packaged into a unique design. This home provides a spacious three car garage, a central built atrium with a 360 degree view, and an expansive master suite complete with its own fireplace, two storage closets, an optional sitting area, and en-suite bathroom with a massive walk-in shower, an elegant free standing soaking tub, a makeup vanity and double sinks done in quartz, and a walk-in closet large enough to call extravagant. This home was fully renovated with all quartz countertops, brand new ceramic flooring, a new roof, top of the line appliances, brand new HVAC and water heater, and only custom cabinetry throughout the home. The large backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining with plenty of room for adding a pool. Whether its relaxing with your family or entertaining your guests, this home leaves nothing to desire