Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:04 PM

10922 Arendale St

10922 Arendale Street · No Longer Available
Location

10922 Arendale Street, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10922 Arendale St. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT ***

Price: $1575
Security Deposit: $1375
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2208
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: None included

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come check this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath gem! Spacious naturally lighted living room. Formal dining room, Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and more storage place. Master bedroom downstairs. Lovely game room upstairs. Bathrooms with large mirrors and cabinets. Also, lovely french doors that open to the great sized backyard. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2378290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 Arendale St have any available units?
10922 Arendale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10922 Arendale St have?
Some of 10922 Arendale St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 Arendale St currently offering any rent specials?
10922 Arendale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 Arendale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10922 Arendale St is pet friendly.
Does 10922 Arendale St offer parking?
Yes, 10922 Arendale St offers parking.
Does 10922 Arendale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10922 Arendale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 Arendale St have a pool?
No, 10922 Arendale St does not have a pool.
Does 10922 Arendale St have accessible units?
No, 10922 Arendale St does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 Arendale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10922 Arendale St does not have units with dishwashers.

