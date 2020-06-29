All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

10807 Sageorchard Lane

10807 Sageorchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10807 Sageorchard Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Houston features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have any available units?
10807 Sageorchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have?
Some of 10807 Sageorchard Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 Sageorchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Sageorchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Sageorchard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10807 Sageorchard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane offer parking?
No, 10807 Sageorchard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Sageorchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have a pool?
No, 10807 Sageorchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 10807 Sageorchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Sageorchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10807 Sageorchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

