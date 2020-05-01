10706 Filey Lane

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Commuter's Dream that has been remodeled and includes spacious bedrooms and a large yard. - If you are looking for a home that has been recently remodeled and is within close driving distance to everything that Houston and the adjoining communities have to offer, you will not find one better than this one. The owner spared no expense when choosing features to remodel this home that includes new bathroom and kitchen accents and fixtures. A lovely stone fireplace accentuates the open living room. This home has a "new home" feel with new carpet, ceiling fans, and paint. Spend time relaxing in the spacious backyard just off the living and kitchen area. Come home to a place that is close to both work and fun but that is also a great place for family and friends to gather.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5566601)