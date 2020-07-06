All apartments in Houston
10615 Briar Forest Dr Apt 401
10615 Briar Forest Dr Apt 401

10615 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
10615 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
pool
1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 1st floor condo located in the Briar Forest area is move-in ready! A great floor plan with a generous size master bedroom, wood burning fireplace and a balcony over looking the pool. Tons of natural light! This quiet small complex with lush grounds is conveniently located near Beltway 8 and all major shopping and dining. Minutes from Memorial City Mall, Memorial Herman Hospital, Exciting CityCentre and all major freeways. Recently painted and BRAND NEW carpet! Contact your Realtor today for a private tour.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

