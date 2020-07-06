10615 Briar Forest Dr Apt 401

Amenities

1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 1st floor condo located in the Briar Forest area is move-in ready! A great floor plan with a generous size master bedroom, wood burning fireplace and a balcony over looking the pool. Tons of natural light! This quiet small complex with lush grounds is conveniently located near Beltway 8 and all major shopping and dining. Minutes from Memorial City Mall, Memorial Herman Hospital, Exciting CityCentre and all major freeways. Recently painted and BRAND NEW carpet! Contact your Realtor today for a private tour.