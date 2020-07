Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious Town-Home in Alief - Unique 2 story home in private gated community with spacious living area, huge master bedroom with sitting area and very large master closet. Kitchen with island and ceramic tile floor. Interior has been freshly painted and carpet cleaned. Nicely landscaped with large deck in back. Close to shopping and entertainment.



