10311 Briar Drive

3 Bedroom with FLEX ROOM, WITH POOL! - You do not want to miss this charming, updated home on the sought after treelined Briar Drive! This home is conveniently tucked away in the coveted North section of Briargrove Park. Home boasts many fabulous features. Travertine floors have been replaced in the den, master wing. Updated floors in the master bath and flooring of kitchen/ living/ dining. Photos to come soon of updates. Stainless appliances in the remodeled kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room give the home a spacious feel. Large windows look out onto the beautifully landscaped backyard and pool. Butlers pantry offers additional storage. Split floor plan with master and additional flex room in one wing, plus two bedrooms, flex room great for a study, media, hobby or fourth bedroom. Tons of natural light! Heated pool. Property is about 150m from the entrance to Terry Hershey jogging park. Never flooded!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA



