All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10311 Briar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10311 Briar Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:39 AM

10311 Briar Drive

10311 Briar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10311 Briar Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom with FLEX ROOM, WITH POOL! - You do not want to miss this charming, updated home on the sought after treelined Briar Drive! This home is conveniently tucked away in the coveted North section of Briargrove Park. Home boasts many fabulous features. Travertine floors have been replaced in the den, master wing. Updated floors in the master bath and flooring of kitchen/ living/ dining. Photos to come soon of updates. Stainless appliances in the remodeled kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room give the home a spacious feel. Large windows look out onto the beautifully landscaped backyard and pool. Butlers pantry offers additional storage. Split floor plan with master and additional flex room in one wing, plus two bedrooms, flex room great for a study, media, hobby or fourth bedroom. Tons of natural light! Heated pool. Property is about 150m from the entrance to Terry Hershey jogging park. Never flooded!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE4924735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Briar Drive have any available units?
10311 Briar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Briar Drive have?
Some of 10311 Briar Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Briar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Briar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Briar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 Briar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10311 Briar Drive offer parking?
No, 10311 Briar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10311 Briar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Briar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Briar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10311 Briar Drive has a pool.
Does 10311 Briar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10311 Briar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Briar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10311 Briar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston