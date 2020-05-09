All apartments in Houston
1013 Fisher Street

Location

1013 Fisher Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 7 bedroom (or more) with 5 full baths (or more) and all New Appliances (All appliances Stay). One Master bedroom on each floor. Newly redesigned kitchen with new White Shaker cabinets with soft-close technology, KitchenAid 4-ft wide Fridge, KitchenAid Oven & Micro combo, 6-burner Monogram cooktop, and high-end Quartzite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms. Newly redesigned Master bathroom with Jacuzzi jet tub, All the 6 bathrooms were updated recently, All New Hardwood on 2nd floor, Recently updated AC system, Newly replaced roof, Newly designed out-door kitchen, Large wet bar, All New Gate and Fence, New insulation, New Electrical panel and updated wiring and all New LED lighting, Newly updated plumbing systems including brand New high capacity Tankless Water Heater, New painting, Wonderful landscape, and All New Hi-tech Security system with Video Cameras. This house was designed for super high efficiency and it shows in low energy cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Fisher Street have any available units?
1013 Fisher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Fisher Street have?
Some of 1013 Fisher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Fisher Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Fisher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Fisher Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Fisher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1013 Fisher Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Fisher Street offers parking.
Does 1013 Fisher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Fisher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Fisher Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Fisher Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Fisher Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 Fisher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Fisher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Fisher Street has units with dishwashers.

