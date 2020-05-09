1013 Fisher Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 7 bedroom (or more) with 5 full baths (or more) and all New Appliances (All appliances Stay). One Master bedroom on each floor. Newly redesigned kitchen with new White Shaker cabinets with soft-close technology, KitchenAid 4-ft wide Fridge, KitchenAid Oven & Micro combo, 6-burner Monogram cooktop, and high-end Quartzite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms. Newly redesigned Master bathroom with Jacuzzi jet tub, All the 6 bathrooms were updated recently, All New Hardwood on 2nd floor, Recently updated AC system, Newly replaced roof, Newly designed out-door kitchen, Large wet bar, All New Gate and Fence, New insulation, New Electrical panel and updated wiring and all New LED lighting, Newly updated plumbing systems including brand New high capacity Tankless Water Heater, New painting, Wonderful landscape, and All New Hi-tech Security system with Video Cameras. This house was designed for super high efficiency and it shows in low energy cost.