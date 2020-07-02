All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM

10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle

10015 Spring Shadows Park Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10015 Spring Shadows Park Cir, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
This Beautiful 3 story single family home has 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath with a gameroom. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliance, quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, and Kent Moore cabinets. The master bath features double sinks with vanity area, frame-less glass shower, whirlpool jetted garden tub, and oversized walk in closet. All appliances are included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have any available units?
10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have?
Some of 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle offer parking?
No, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle has a pool.
Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10015 Spring Shadows Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

