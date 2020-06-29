10003 Warwana Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Recently updated! Beautiful gray flooring, granite countertop and kitchen backsplash. Spacious four bedroom on corner lot with formal living and formal dining. Large den for entertaining with a fireplace. Kitchen looks out to spacious den, with breakfast bar and breakfast room. Four nice size bedrooms with the master at the back of the house, with separate master bath for privacy. Additional covered area on side of garage to park a boat or extra vehicle. Large backyard with patio and privacy fence to street. Ready to move in!