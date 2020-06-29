All apartments in Houston
10003 Warwana Road

10003 Warwana Road · No Longer Available
Location

10003 Warwana Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Recently updated! Beautiful gray flooring, granite countertop and kitchen backsplash. Spacious four bedroom on corner lot with formal living and formal dining. Large den for entertaining with a fireplace. Kitchen looks out to spacious den, with breakfast bar and breakfast room. Four nice size bedrooms with the master at the back of the house, with separate master bath for privacy. Additional covered area on side of garage to park a boat or extra vehicle. Large backyard with patio and privacy fence to street. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10003 Warwana Road have any available units?
10003 Warwana Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10003 Warwana Road have?
Some of 10003 Warwana Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10003 Warwana Road currently offering any rent specials?
10003 Warwana Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10003 Warwana Road pet-friendly?
No, 10003 Warwana Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10003 Warwana Road offer parking?
Yes, 10003 Warwana Road offers parking.
Does 10003 Warwana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10003 Warwana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10003 Warwana Road have a pool?
No, 10003 Warwana Road does not have a pool.
Does 10003 Warwana Road have accessible units?
Yes, 10003 Warwana Road has accessible units.
Does 10003 Warwana Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10003 Warwana Road does not have units with dishwashers.

