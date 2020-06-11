All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:59 AM

601 Freeman Dr

601 Freeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Freeman Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a storage shed in the backyard, a huge deck, and off-street parking. [SBH-B] The home is located near Dollar Tree, Boost Mobile, El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen, K Clinic, the bus line and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Freeman Dr have any available units?
601 Freeman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Freeman Dr have?
Some of 601 Freeman Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Freeman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Freeman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Freeman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Freeman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 601 Freeman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 601 Freeman Dr offers parking.
Does 601 Freeman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Freeman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Freeman Dr have a pool?
No, 601 Freeman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 601 Freeman Dr have accessible units?
No, 601 Freeman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Freeman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Freeman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

