601 Freeman Dr

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a storage shed in the backyard, a huge deck, and off-street parking. [SBH-B] The home is located near Dollar Tree, Boost Mobile, El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen, K Clinic, the bus line and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.