All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3328 Creek Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3328 Creek Meadow Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM

3328 Creek Meadow Lane

3328 Creek Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3328 Creek Meadow Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have any available units?
3328 Creek Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have?
Some of 3328 Creek Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Creek Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Creek Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Creek Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District