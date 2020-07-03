Rent Calculator
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3328 Creek Meadow Lane
3328 Creek Meadow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3328 Creek Meadow Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have any available units?
3328 Creek Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have?
Some of 3328 Creek Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3328 Creek Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Creek Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Creek Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Creek Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Creek Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
