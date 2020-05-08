All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 30 2020 at 6:41 PM

3119 Honeysuckle Drive

3119 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Honeysuckle Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Broadway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
3119 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3119 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive offers parking.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Honeysuckle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

