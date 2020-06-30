Rent Calculator
2914 Cotton Gum Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:55 AM
2914 Cotton Gum Road
2914 Cotton Gum Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2914 Cotton Gum Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have any available units?
2914 Cotton Gum Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have?
Some of 2914 Cotton Gum Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2914 Cotton Gum Road currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Cotton Gum Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Cotton Gum Road pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Cotton Gum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Cotton Gum Road offers parking.
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Cotton Gum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have a pool?
No, 2914 Cotton Gum Road does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have accessible units?
No, 2914 Cotton Gum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Cotton Gum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Cotton Gum Road has units with dishwashers.
