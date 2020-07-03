All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:25 PM

2865 Stoneridge Drive

2865 Stoneridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Stoneridge Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally Remodeled. Nice and cozy house with 3 BR, 2 bath, granite kitchen. Large backyard and outdoor wood desk. Absolutely no Pet. Do not use the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have any available units?
2865 Stoneridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have?
Some of 2865 Stoneridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Stoneridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Stoneridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Stoneridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Stoneridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Stoneridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Stoneridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2865 Stoneridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2865 Stoneridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Stoneridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Stoneridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

