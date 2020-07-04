All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 PM

2610 Duchess Drive

2610 Duchess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Duchess Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Duchess Drive have any available units?
2610 Duchess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Duchess Drive have?
Some of 2610 Duchess Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Duchess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Duchess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Duchess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Duchess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Duchess Drive offer parking?
No, 2610 Duchess Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Duchess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Duchess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Duchess Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Duchess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Duchess Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Duchess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Duchess Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Duchess Drive has units with dishwashers.

