Move in special - $500 off November rent! Near Firewheel mall and Rowlett Creek Preserve, this beautiful home is ready for move in! Large garden tub, granite counter tops and an island for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Woodglen Drive have any available units?
2201 Woodglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Woodglen Drive have?
Some of 2201 Woodglen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Woodglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Woodglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.