Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Rent this house to feel like you living your own home. This house has everything that a family would love. Plenty of living space and open concept kitchen. Huge backyard with a covered patio, perfect for a weekend family-get-together. Homeowners are meticulous and have been taking real good care of the house so they would love their tenants to take care of the home like they did.