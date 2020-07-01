All apartments in Garland
Find more places like
2014 Highwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2014 Highwood Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:22 PM

2014 Highwood Drive

2014 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2014 Highwood Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2014 Highwood Drive have any available units?
2014 Highwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2014 Highwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Highwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Highwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Highwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Highwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Highwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 BedroomsGarland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly PlacesGarland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District