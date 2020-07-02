1982 Timber Oaks Drive

1982 Timber Oaks Dr, Garland, TX 75040 Mill Creek Crossing
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
new construction
Brand new! Never been lived in! Beautiful townhome with tons of upgrades! Home is on a creek with awesome views and privacy. Very open concept plans with granite counter tops, stainless front appliances, and versatile living areas.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
