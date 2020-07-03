Rent Calculator
1910 Whiteoak Drive
1910 Whiteoak Drive
1910 Whiteoak Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1910 Whiteoak Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good neighborhood, convenient to shopping stores and highways, big living room with a fire place, a nice backyard with a storage room. all laminate wood floor and tile, NO CARPET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have any available units?
1910 Whiteoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have?
Some of 1910 Whiteoak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 Whiteoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Whiteoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Whiteoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Whiteoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Whiteoak Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Whiteoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Whiteoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Whiteoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Whiteoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Whiteoak Drive has units with dishwashers.
