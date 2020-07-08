All apartments in Garland
1802 Cripple Creek Drive

1802 Cripple Creek Drive
Location

1802 Cripple Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brilliantly updated home for lease in Garland. This newly renovated home boasts new flooring, new stainless appliances, updated fixtures & fresh paint throughout. Gorgeous living area w vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace. Vast master suite w stunning updates. Wonderful outdoor area features a deck & spacious covered patio. No Pets allowed. Applications must be completed & paid online through our website. If status is Active, it is still available. Renter's insurance required during the term of the lease. Home is not eligible for housing vouchers. If you are currently working w an agent please schedule a showing through them. If you are not working with an agent, please text listing agent to request a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
1802 Cripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 1802 Cripple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Cripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Cripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Cripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Cripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Cripple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

