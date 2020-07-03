1101 Woodcrest Drive

remodeled last year: Complete AC system (inside and outside), water heater, everything in kitchen, everything on floor, roof, gutter, all painting, inside and out, wood fence, garage door with opener and remote
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
