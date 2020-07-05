9910 Madison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location and outstanding Frisco ISD. This adorable one-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Vaulted high ceilings, very spacious master bedroom with viewing of back yard. You will enjoy the natural lights and viewing of stars with a skylight in kitchen. Newly updated laminate and vinyl plank flooring (2019). Recently installed Range (2018),microwave (2018), waterheater (2017). Huge backyard with a door accessing to greenbelt. Living in this community you can enjoy walking distance to Tuscany Meadows Park, Elemantary, Middle and High schools.