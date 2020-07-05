All apartments in Frisco
9910 Madison Drive
9910 Madison Drive

9910 Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Madison Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location and outstanding Frisco ISD. This adorable one-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Vaulted high ceilings, very spacious master bedroom with viewing of back yard. You will enjoy the natural lights and viewing of stars with a skylight in kitchen. Newly updated laminate and vinyl plank flooring (2019). Recently installed Range (2018),microwave (2018), waterheater (2017). Huge backyard with a door accessing to greenbelt. Living in this community you can enjoy walking distance to Tuscany Meadows Park, Elemantary, Middle and High schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Madison Drive have any available units?
9910 Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9910 Madison Drive have?
Some of 9910 Madison Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Madison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9910 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9910 Madison Drive offers parking.
Does 9910 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 9910 Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 9910 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9910 Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.

