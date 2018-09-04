9747 Windsong Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

New Price....Owner open to shorter term lease. Call for details......Spacious, Beautiful two-story home in premier location near Stonebriar Mall. Easy access to 121, Preston and Dallas toll way. 3490sft, 4bed, 3.5bath, master down, game, study with display shelf, formal living, dining, Large island kitchen with granite counters, Huge Master Suite and Breakfast nook with window seating, Jack and Jill bath, Mostly wood floors and wood look tile floors, Quiet neighborhood, 8ft privacy fence. Open floor plan with many storage closets and spacious garage. Great Value, must see!!