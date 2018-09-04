All apartments in Frisco
9747 Windsong Drive

Location

9747 Windsong Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Price....Owner open to shorter term lease. Call for details......Spacious, Beautiful two-story home in premier location near Stonebriar Mall. Easy access to 121, Preston and Dallas toll way. 3490sft, 4bed, 3.5bath, master down, game, study with display shelf, formal living, dining, Large island kitchen with granite counters, Huge Master Suite and Breakfast nook with window seating, Jack and Jill bath, Mostly wood floors and wood look tile floors, Quiet neighborhood, 8ft privacy fence. Open floor plan with many storage closets and spacious garage. Great Value, must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 Windsong Drive have any available units?
9747 Windsong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9747 Windsong Drive have?
Some of 9747 Windsong Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9747 Windsong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9747 Windsong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 Windsong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9747 Windsong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9747 Windsong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9747 Windsong Drive offers parking.
Does 9747 Windsong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9747 Windsong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 Windsong Drive have a pool?
No, 9747 Windsong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9747 Windsong Drive have accessible units?
No, 9747 Windsong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 Windsong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9747 Windsong Drive has units with dishwashers.

