All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9709 Honeysuckle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9709 Honeysuckle Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:42 AM

9709 Honeysuckle Drive

9709 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9709 Honeysuckle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Location, Upgrades & Exemplary schools all together! Welcome to your new spacious home. Fabulous entry and Bright open concept plan is perfect for your family. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops overlooking Family Room with high ceiling and EXTRA LARGE private back yard. No carpet downstairs to make life easier. NO pets. Large master suite you will enjoy everyday. Have extra fun time in Game room. House is offered unfurnished OR add refrigerator for $25 mo, add washer & dryer $25 mo, add all furniture $150 mo, your choice. Very QUICK ACCESS to 121, Dallas N Tollway, Shops at Legacy, shopping and dining galore. Exemplary schools are just minutes away. Great Neighborhood and Location .. Come see TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
9709 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 9709 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
No, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 Honeysuckle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District