9709 Honeysuckle Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Location, Upgrades & Exemplary schools all together! Welcome to your new spacious home. Fabulous entry and Bright open concept plan is perfect for your family. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops overlooking Family Room with high ceiling and EXTRA LARGE private back yard. No carpet downstairs to make life easier. NO pets. Large master suite you will enjoy everyday. Have extra fun time in Game room. House is offered unfurnished OR add refrigerator for $25 mo, add washer & dryer $25 mo, add all furniture $150 mo, your choice. Very QUICK ACCESS to 121, Dallas N Tollway, Shops at Legacy, shopping and dining galore. Exemplary schools are just minutes away. Great Neighborhood and Location .. Come see TODAY.