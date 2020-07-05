9616 Presthope Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room media room

Unbeatable location, fantastic space! Wood Flooring in the spacious and inviting foyer. Bright natural light in every room. Generous stacked formals offer great entertaining space. Master Down, large family room, and huge upstairs game room could double as media room. Upstairs front bedroom could be an office with French doors. Walk to award winning elementary and middle school. Great access to Preston Road shops and 121. Application fee, credit report, prior residence information 1 year plus, yearly first months rent and security deposit and no pets are allowed