All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9474 Homestead Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9474 Homestead Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:08 PM

9474 Homestead Lane

9474 Homestead Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9474 Homestead Ln, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate Rental Home! Hard to find 1 story 3 bed 2.5 baths. Great floorplan, open kitchen-family with granite, tons of cabinets, new appliances! Master bedroom at the back of home with huge walk-in closet, large bathroom with jetted tub, dual vanities! Bathrooms are split, other 2 bedrooms share a bathroom and a homework-office space in hall with granite and storage cabinets! Large office with vaulted ceilings and doors at the front with hardwood floors, just off the formal dining room! Fresh paint, new light fixtures throughout! Large covered patio with fans and lights on a greenbelt lot! Rent includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Desirable West Frisco neighborhood with 2 community pools, tennis courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9474 Homestead Lane have any available units?
9474 Homestead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9474 Homestead Lane have?
Some of 9474 Homestead Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9474 Homestead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9474 Homestead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9474 Homestead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9474 Homestead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9474 Homestead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9474 Homestead Lane offers parking.
Does 9474 Homestead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9474 Homestead Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9474 Homestead Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9474 Homestead Lane has a pool.
Does 9474 Homestead Lane have accessible units?
No, 9474 Homestead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9474 Homestead Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9474 Homestead Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District