9474 Homestead Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Immaculate Rental Home! Hard to find 1 story 3 bed 2.5 baths. Great floorplan, open kitchen-family with granite, tons of cabinets, new appliances! Master bedroom at the back of home with huge walk-in closet, large bathroom with jetted tub, dual vanities! Bathrooms are split, other 2 bedrooms share a bathroom and a homework-office space in hall with granite and storage cabinets! Large office with vaulted ceilings and doors at the front with hardwood floors, just off the formal dining room! Fresh paint, new light fixtures throughout! Large covered patio with fans and lights on a greenbelt lot! Rent includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Desirable West Frisco neighborhood with 2 community pools, tennis courts