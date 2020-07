Amenities

dishwasher garage playground microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Gorgeous home in Frisco; Close to everything: Dallas Toll way, Preston Road, Park and Supermarket, Restrauts! Backyard next to 63 acre Frisco Pavilion with stocked pond, huge play ground area and hike & bike trails. Frisco ISD! This house must be one you do not want to miss.