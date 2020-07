Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare 1 story in Frisco with front entry garage. You will LOVE the width of the lot & no neighbors to the rear! Open plan, brushed nickel hardware, very clean! Split BR arrangement, 4th BR with wainscoting. Just minutes from Tollway, Frisco Square, local entertainment, dining, FCDallas facility and The Star. Walking distance to comm. pool,amenities & local schools.