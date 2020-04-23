8405 Canal Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Immaculately maintained townhouse with a soft contemporary flair. Enter the front door onto beautiful hardwoods which run throughout the first floor living areas. The open concept living, kitchen and dining areas enjoy ample light. The kitchen has every amenity you could hope for, including quartz counters, stainless appliances, huge island and tons of cabinet space. The master is located at the back of the townhouse for maximum privacy and includes a spa like master bath and custom walk in closet. Upstairs you will find two split bedrooms and an enormous game room which spans the length of the townhouse. The community has a pool, common play areas, parks and work out facilities.