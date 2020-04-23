All apartments in Frisco
8405 Canal Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8405 Canal Street

8405 Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Canal St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Immaculately maintained townhouse with a soft contemporary flair. Enter the front door onto beautiful hardwoods which run throughout the first floor living areas. The open concept living, kitchen and dining areas enjoy ample light. The kitchen has every amenity you could hope for, including quartz counters, stainless appliances, huge island and tons of cabinet space. The master is located at the back of the townhouse for maximum privacy and includes a spa like master bath and custom walk in closet. Upstairs you will find two split bedrooms and an enormous game room which spans the length of the townhouse. The community has a pool, common play areas, parks and work out facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Canal Street have any available units?
8405 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Canal Street have?
Some of 8405 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8405 Canal Street offer parking?
No, 8405 Canal Street does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 8405 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 8405 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8405 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

