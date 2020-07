Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quiet neighborhood with nice trees, Large lot with big backyard. Covered front porch and back patio. Concrete driveway leads to over sized garage. Front door leads to large living area with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen and master bath. Separate large utility room. Pets ok upon approval. Great location close to Main St. and all the new shops and restaurants. Highly rated Frisco schools. Available March 1st. Includes refrigerator and washer dryer.