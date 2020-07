Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home 3 bed 2.5 bath home for rent in mature Frisco community. Convenient located, close to everything, 10 mins to TX-121, DNT and big-name HQs. The home was updated with granite countertops and tumbled marble backsplash, Stainless appliances, Tons of storage and nice master suite with updated bathrooms, all laminated flooring, NO CARPET!! This home is a must see!!