7740 Tournament Road

Location

7740 Tournament Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home in the heart of Frisco. Come and enjoy all the access to multiple shopping and dining options all within minutes of your new home! This home features a great split style floor plan with great flex options for living and dining. One of the best features is the size of the backyard. It is oversized and fenced nicely for an active outdoor family. This home also has a stainless steel appliance package and much more. Priced Below the market average so apply online with Park One Properties now to beat the rush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Tournament Road have any available units?
7740 Tournament Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Tournament Road have?
Some of 7740 Tournament Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Tournament Road currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Tournament Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Tournament Road pet-friendly?
No, 7740 Tournament Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7740 Tournament Road offer parking?
Yes, 7740 Tournament Road offers parking.
Does 7740 Tournament Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Tournament Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Tournament Road have a pool?
No, 7740 Tournament Road does not have a pool.
Does 7740 Tournament Road have accessible units?
No, 7740 Tournament Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Tournament Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7740 Tournament Road has units with dishwashers.

