7740 Tournament Road

Cozy 3 Bedroom Home in the heart of Frisco. Come and enjoy all the access to multiple shopping and dining options all within minutes of your new home! This home features a great split style floor plan with great flex options for living and dining. One of the best features is the size of the backyard. It is oversized and fenced nicely for an active outdoor family. This home also has a stainless steel appliance package and much more. Priced Below the market average so apply online with Park One Properties now to beat the rush.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
