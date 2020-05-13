All apartments in Frisco
7720 Ashcroft Lane
7720 Ashcroft Lane

7720 Ashcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Ashcroft Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Executive home in Frisco 5-Star neighborhood of Village Lakes.Beautiful wood flooring.Kitchen has granite counters,cabinets with detailed molding,island,5 burner gas cooktop,stainless appl,dbl ovens,pot filler,pan drawers,butler's pantry,huge pantry and eat-in kitchen.Large gameroom with wet bar and media room are upstairs.4 additional spacious bdrms and 2 full baths are up.The downstairs master offers sitting area,separate shower and soaking tub,granite vanities, dual sinks and large closet with built-ins.Master closet has door to utility room.Huge backyard has covered patio with fireplace and plenty of rm for pool.Electronic gate for security.Neighborhood community pool,park,playground. Minutes from the DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have any available units?
7720 Ashcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have?
Some of 7720 Ashcroft Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Ashcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Ashcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Ashcroft Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Ashcroft Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Ashcroft Lane offers parking.
Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Ashcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7720 Ashcroft Lane has a pool.
Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 7720 Ashcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Ashcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Ashcroft Lane has units with dishwashers.

