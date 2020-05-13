7720 Ashcroft Lane

Amenities

Executive home in Frisco 5-Star neighborhood of Village Lakes.Beautiful wood flooring.Kitchen has granite counters,cabinets with detailed molding,island,5 burner gas cooktop,stainless appl,dbl ovens,pot filler,pan drawers,butler's pantry,huge pantry and eat-in kitchen.Large gameroom with wet bar and media room are upstairs.4 additional spacious bdrms and 2 full baths are up.The downstairs master offers sitting area,separate shower and soaking tub,granite vanities, dual sinks and large closet with built-ins.Master closet has door to utility room.Huge backyard has covered patio with fireplace and plenty of rm for pool.Electronic gate for security.Neighborhood community pool,park,playground. Minutes from the DNT.